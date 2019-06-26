Police probe into attack in Sheffield city centre continues
Detectives are continuing to investigate an attack which left a man unconscious outside a shop in Sheffield city centre.
The 41-year-old man suffered serious head injuries when violence flared outside Poundland on the corner of Castle Square and Arundel Gate at around 10pm on Sunday, June 23.
He was taken to hospital, where his condition was described as critical yesterday.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Two men, aged 20 and 26, have been arrested over the incident and remained in police custody last night.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 898 of June 23.