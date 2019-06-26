Concern for woman, 18, missing from Sheffield
A police search is under way for a young woman missing from her home in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 06:52
Dszenifer Budi, aged 18, has been reported missing from her supported living address in the Burngreave area of the city.
She vanished on Sunday, June 23 and it is believed to be in Dewsbury area of West Yorkshire, where she has family connections.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Dszenifer is 5ft 2ins tall, Hungarian and has olive skin, long dark brown hair and a piercing to the left side of her lip.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 224 of June 23.