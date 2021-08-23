Police probe continues after police release suspects quizzed over latest Sheffield shooting

Two men, aged 44 and 18, were arrested along with a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of firearms offences and wounding after a shooting in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield on Friday, August 20.

Shots were fired on Samuel Road at around 9.30pm that day and a 44-year-old man was found injured on East Bank Road in neighbouring Arbourthorne.

The 18-year-old and 44-year-old men arrested over the incident have been released on bail, while the 17-year-old suspect has been released under investigation.

A police investigation into a shooting on Samuel Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield, is continuing today (Photo: Getty)

South Yorkshire Police said the injured man suffered a leg injury in the shooting and was treated at hospital before being discharged.

Extra police patrols were carried out in the wake of the gun attack.