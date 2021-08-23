Police probe continues after police release suspects quizzed over latest Sheffield shooting
A police probe into a shooting in Sheffield is continuing today after three suspects quizzed over the gun attack were released.
Two men, aged 44 and 18, were arrested along with a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of firearms offences and wounding after a shooting in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield on Friday, August 20.
Shots were fired on Samuel Road at around 9.30pm that day and a 44-year-old man was found injured on East Bank Road in neighbouring Arbourthorne.
The 18-year-old and 44-year-old men arrested over the incident have been released on bail, while the 17-year-old suspect has been released under investigation.
South Yorkshire Police said the injured man suffered a leg injury in the shooting and was treated at hospital before being discharged.
Extra police patrols were carried out in the wake of the gun attack.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 990 of August 20.