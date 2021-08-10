Armed police were deployed to Richards Road, Heeley, at 10.40am on August 1 to reports of shots being fired near the junction with Heeley Green.

Shortly after, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the 18-year-old has been released on police bail and is yet to be charged with any offences.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Heeley has been released on bail

The force also confirmed that two firearms have been recovered as part of the investigation, with enquiries ongoing.

Since the incident last week, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or who believes they can help with enquiries should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 370 of August 1.

Speaking at the time of the incident, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended the scene and found evidence consistent with firearms discharge.

“No injuries have been reported to us.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”

It comes after an 18-year-old man was shot in Heeley during a brawl involving a number of men.

Violence flared on Queens Road, Heeley, on Thursday, March 18 and the victim suffered gunshot injuries to his leg.

At the time, detectives said it was a ‘targeted’ attack.