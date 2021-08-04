Police officers responded to two shootings in Sheffield on one day (Photo: Getty)

Officers were called out to two separate reports of shots being fired on Sunday, August 1 – both of which, after three days, have not resulted in any arrests.

First, armed police were called to Albert Road, Heeley, at around 10.40am.

The force later said in a statement that officers found evidence consistent with firearms being used, but reported no injuries.

Then, at 2.20pm, officers were also deployed to Penrith Road, Shirecliffe to reports of shots being fired. There were also no apparent injuries.

No arrests have yet been made over either incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said enquiries were into both shootings were ongoing.

It comes in the same week that Home Office figures showed that armed police officers in South Yorkshire were deployed to an average of 12 firearm incidents a week.

The were deployed to 638 incidents in South Yorkshire in the year to March.

In response to the figures, police chiefs revealed there had been a 40 per cent reduction in armed incidents in Sheffield in the last six months.

Armed officers are only deployed to incidents where someone else is armed or is considered so dangerous that use of a gun may be necessary.

On July 20, three men were arrested on Deer Park Road, Stannington, over suspected firearm offences.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in an incident on July 9 outside a block of flats on Batemoor Road, Batemoor.

Speaking after the incident in Batemoor, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy, from the Armed Crime Team, said: “We will continue to do all we can to keep illegal weapons off the streets of South Yorkshire.”