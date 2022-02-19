Coley Byrne murder: Police probe continues after more arrests over stabbing at Gypsy Queen pub in Sheffield
Detectives are continuing to make progress with the investigation into the murder of dad-of-five Coley Byrne at a Sheffield pub.
Macaulay ‘Coley’ Byrne, aged 26, was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day 2021.
Read More
Disorder broke out inside the pub and spilled onto the car park, where Coley was fatally attacked.
Detectives investigating the murder have revealed that three arrests were made over the killing when raids were carried out in the Gleadless area of Sheffield on Monday, February 14.
One man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms, whilst two others, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three have been released on bail.
MORE: Heartbroken mum of Coley Byrne vows to fight for justice for beloved son over Gypsy Queen murder in Sheffield
This brings the total number of arrests in the case to four, with a 26-year-old Layton Morris, of Sidney Street, Swinton, Rotherham, having previously been arrested and charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder.