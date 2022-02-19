Macaulay ‘Coley’ Byrne, aged 26, was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day 2021.

Disorder broke out inside the pub and spilled onto the car park, where Coley was fatally attacked.

One man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms, whilst two others, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been released on bail.