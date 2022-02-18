Coley Byrne murder: Three more arrests made over unsolved fatal Boxing Day stabbing at Gypsy Queen pub
Three more people have arrested over the killing of Coley Byrne – but still no one has been charged with his murder.
McCaulay ‘Coley’ Byrne was stabbed to death in the car park of the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton at around 10pm on Boxing Day, 2021. He was 26.
South Yorkshire Police say they have now arrested three people after raiding premises in Gleadless on February 14.
Read More
One man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Murder and possession of firearms, whilst two others, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three have been released on bail and under investigation pending further enquiries.
This brings the total number of arrests in the case to four, with a 26-year-old man, Layton Morris, of Sidney Street, Mexborough, having previously been arrested and charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder. Morris has been remanded in custody.
However, nearly two months on, no one has yet been charged with the young man’s murder.
His funeral was held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium in Woodseats last Wednesday (February 9), where hundreds of friends and family came out to say goodbye to Coley. His casket was escorted by dozens of cars driven by his loved ones.
The arrests come after two people were arrested on suspicion of unrelated firearms and drug offences after firearms, ammunition and an IED were discovered inside a property in Beighton. Both these individuals were later released on bail pending further enquiries.