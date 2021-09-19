Boy, 9, seriously injured after hit-and-run crash while cycling

The driver, who was travelling in a black or dark-coloured Seat Leon, fled the scene after the collision just before 6pm on Saturday in Wesley Avenue, Aston.

The boy remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward and have released a CCTV image of the car in the hope of tracing the driver.

Police want to trace this vehicle.

It comes as a family of five were injured after being involved in a hit-and-run crash with a speeding driver in Sheffield on Friday evening.

A five-year-old boy also required hospital treatment following that incident and was ‘in and out of consciousness’ on Saturday, according to his mum.

Anyone with information about the Aston hit-and-run should call 101 and quote incident 783 of 18 September 2021.