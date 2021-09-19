Hunt for hit-and-run car occupants goes on as Sheffield boy, 5, leaves hospital

The collision took place at the junction between Manor Road and Harwich Road at around 8pm on Friday when a white Audi travelling at ‘at least 70mph’ in a residential area smashed into a Vauxhall Zafira carrying a family of five.

Ashleigh Weatherall was injured in the collision along with her three children – Logan, seven, Oliver, five, and Charley, three – and partner Niall WIlkinson.

Oliver’s head was cut and he required oxygen after losing “a lot of blood”, his mum said.

The crash happened at the junction between Manor Road and Harwich Road.

He was hospitalised for two nights and spent Saturday ‘in and out of consciousness’ before returning home today, unable to remember anything about the crash.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing to locate the four occupants of the Audi.