Hunt for hit-and-run car occupants goes on as Sheffield boy, 5, leaves hospital
Four men who fled the scene after being involved in a high-speed car crash that left a five-year-old Sheffield boy hospitalised remain on the run.
The collision took place at the junction between Manor Road and Harwich Road at around 8pm on Friday when a white Audi travelling at ‘at least 70mph’ in a residential area smashed into a Vauxhall Zafira carrying a family of five.
Ashleigh Weatherall was injured in the collision along with her three children – Logan, seven, Oliver, five, and Charley, three – and partner Niall WIlkinson.
Oliver’s head was cut and he required oxygen after losing “a lot of blood”, his mum said.
He was hospitalised for two nights and spent Saturday ‘in and out of consciousness’ before returning home today, unable to remember anything about the crash.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing to locate the four occupants of the Audi.
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 861 of 17 September.