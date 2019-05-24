Police patrols continue in Sheffield suburb in wake of shooting
Extra police patrols ordered in the wake of a shooting in a Sheffield suburb are continuing.
The reassurance patrols started after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Burngreave in the early hours of last Sunday.
He was shot in his leg in Spital Lane at around 12.10am in what detectives are treating as a targeted attack.
The teenager was taken to hospital and underwent surgery but has since been released.
No arrests have yet been made.READ MORE: Passers-by battle to save life of homeless man involved in collision with tram in Sheffield city centreDetective Sergeant John Dimberline, leading the investigation, said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing following this incident, but I would like to appeal to any witnesses who saw what happened that night to contact us as soon as possible. “You might see more of our neighbourhood officers in the Burngreave area over the next few days, they are there to carry out reassurance patrols, so if you have any concerns please do speak to them.” Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 7 of May 19.