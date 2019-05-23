Police still on the search for wanted man
Detectives in Barnsley are still on the search for a male wanted in connection to a break-in.
Jonathan Osbourne, 26 spends time in the Stairfoot and Wombwell areas of Barnsley and also has links to Skegness. He is described as slim, around 5ft 9ins with short brown hair.
Osbourne broke into a woman's home on April 16, during which criminal damage was caused.
The woman is reported to have continued being threatened and intimidated since the incident.
Detective Inspector Stuart Hall said: “This incident was extremely unpleasant and has left a woman feeling threatened and afraid.
“My team of officers are working hard to find Osbourne and our enquiries are continuing.
“If you have any information at all - however minor you think it may be – please get in touch. We need the help of the Barnsley community and beyond to find him.”
If you see Jonathan Osbourne please do not approach him, call 999 and report it immediately.
If you know where he might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 718 of 28 April 2019.
Alternatively, you can share information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.