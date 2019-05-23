The three men rushed to the aid of a 39-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck by a tram in West Street at around 10.20pm yesterday.

A man was injured in a collision with a tram in Sheffield last night (Pic: Chris Etchells)

South Yorkshire Police said the injured man had been involved in an altercation with two other men before the collision with the tram.

Officers are trawling through CCTV footage to try to identify the other men to piece together exactly what happened.

Hassun El Zafar, Mohammed Bux and a friend had just broken their fasts for Ramadan and were heading to an ice cream shop on West Street when they heard a ‘massive thud’ and the tram ‘bang the horn for what seemed like minutes’.

Hassun, a science teacher and a film and theatre director, said: “We knew something was wrong, trams don’t just stop on West Street for no reason.”

Mohammed, a dental student at the University of Sheffield, added: “We instinctively ran to the scene. Our friend essentially broke up a fight trying to get to the injured man and nearly got punched, but after they left we got to it.

“It was paralysing and even though I’m medically trained for emergency situations I guess it’s different in the moment.”

They said when they got to the scene the injured man was unconscious and in a ‘pool of blood’.

They used a hoodie and a jumper to stem the blood flow and put the injured man in the recovery position until paramedics arrived.

Hassun said: “Anybody would have done what we did. I know for a fact that if we didn’t put pressure on that head wound the bleeding would’ve been a lot worse - I can say that with confidence."

He said a number of other people stopped to try and help.

Hassun added: "It says a lot about the city that so many people stopped, we were just trying to help. I really hope he’s OK.”

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.