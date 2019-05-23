Teen accused of raping woman in broad daylight on Sheffield street is remanded into custody
A Sheffield teenager accused of raping a woman in broad daylight has been remanded into custody ahead of a Crown Court appearance next month.
Matthew Jowitt, 18, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court and Jowitt, of Cartmell Road, Woodseats, was remanded into custody until his next appearance there on June 13.
At around 9.30am on Tuesday, May 14, it was reported that a 27-year-old woman had been raped on a grassed area adjacent to Ulverston Road, Woodseats.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 249 of May 14, 2019.
Please be aware that victims of sexual offences are granted anonymity for life under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
Anyone who identifies a victim, or posts information that could lead to the identification of a victim, is breaking the law and could face prosecution.