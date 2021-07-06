Police officer faces re-trial over 'assault' of former Sheffield Wednesday striker
A police officer is facing a re-trial over her alleged involvement in an incident which led to the death of a former Sheffield Wednesday striker.
PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, aged 31, who works for West Mercia Police in the Midlands, is charged with assaulting former Owl Dalian Atkinson in an incident in Telford in August 2016.
During a disturbance, Mr Atkinson, was tasered, kicked in his head and suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.
PC Benjamin Monk, 43, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for eight years.
Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on PC Bettley-Smith, who stands accused of using unreasonable force during a baton strike.
The Crown Prosecution Service has announced that the police officer will face a re-trial.
The date has not yet been fixed.
Mr Atkinson, who played for the Owls in the 1989/90 season, left for Real Sociedad after Wednesday were relegated in his only season in blue and white.
He played for teams including Aston Villa and Manchester City.