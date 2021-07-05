Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 5 how Phillip Gill was caught with indecent still and moving images of children including those in categories A, B and C, with A being the most serious.

Meghan Rhys, prosecuting, said: “Police officers attended the home address of the defendant and executed a search warrant and the defendant was not present but a number of electronic devices were seized including a computer laptop from his bedroom.”

Gill, aged 30, formerly of Wybourn House Road, near Park Hill, Sheffield, was arrested at work at Sheffield Children’s Hospital under suspicion of being in possession of indecent images, according to Ms Rhys.

Pictured is Sheffield Children's Hospital on Clarkson Street, at Broomhall.

Ms Rhys added that indecent images were found on the laptop from Gill’s bedroom and on his mobile phone recovered from his work locker.

Gill, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images including: 34 category A still images and 43 category A moving images; 46 category B still images and six category B moving images; and 236 category C still images and 23 category C moving images.

The defendant claimed to police that he had probably clicked on a “dodgy email”, had not read details of the movies, had used the Dark Web out of curiosity and when he had seen indecent images he had deleted them.

Judge David Dixon said he understood Gill has been forced to move home through no fault of his family.

Edward Moss, defending, said: “It’s a sad state of affairs when people have suffered - even in his own family.”

He added that Gill has shown genuine remorse and he is making progress with his rehabilitation.

Judge Dixon told Gill: “For every one of the girls and boys in those images there is a child that was abused.”

He sentenced Gill to 10 months of custody suspended for two years, with a rehabilitation requirement. Gill was placed on a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for eight years.