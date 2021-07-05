South Yorkshire Police launch investigation after discovery of young man's body

A police probe is under way following the discovery of a young man’s body in South Yorkshire.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:22 am

The body of the 22-year-old, from Barnsley, was found in Portland Street in the town shortly after 9am yesterday morning.

Detectives are now working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death and want anyone saw anything in the area on Saturday evening or Sunday morning to come forward.

No arrests have been made and detectives area awaiting the full results of a post-mortem examination.

