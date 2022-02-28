Police name man accused of raping woman in Hunters Bar area of Sheffield
A man is due in court today after being charged with raping a woman in Sheffield.
Monday, 28th February 2022, 10:18 am
Thomas Andrew, aged 21, of Peakstone Close, Balby, Doncaster, has been charged with three counts of rape, assault with intent to commit a sexual offence and burglary.
He is also accused of actual bodily harm on a police officer.
Andrew is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.
He was arrested over an alleged incident in the Hunters Bar area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday.