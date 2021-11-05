Two of the incidents occurred at Code on Eyre Street and the other was at Popworld on Carver Street, it was revealed by South Yorkshire Police today.

Earlier this week, the force revealed that investigations had been launched into three incidents reported in Sheffield city centre.

Police have named the two nightclubs in Sheffield at the centre of injection spiking investigations

Last Saturday, at around 2am, an 18-year-old woman is believed to have been injected in Code. She became ill and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

That same day another 18-year-old woman is believed to have been injected in Popworld. She also became ill and was taken to hospital.

At around 4am on Monday, November 1, a 19-year-old woman is believed to have been injected in Code. She was also hospitalised.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The investigations continue at pace and officers continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.