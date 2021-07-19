This is what it was like to visit Sheffield nightclub at midnight on "freedom day"

The atmosphere was rocking, it was great to see people enjoying themselves once again.

I’ve never seen the venue as busy. As I arrived people were queuing around the corner and even more could be seen getting out of taxis.

People waited an entire year for the moment and it certainly delivered. From the queue outside to actually getting inside the venue people were smiling and having a good time.

It was such a surreal experience.

At first, I was nervous about visiting and being around others, but I felt safe despite no social distancing or mask-wearing.

Obviously Covid-19 is still a concern but it’s time that people enjoyed themselves.