This is what it was like to visit Sheffield nightclub at midnight on "freedom day"
Star reporter Kian Rain visited Sheffield city centre nightclub, CODE, as it turned midnight on “freedom day” and the moment many had been waiting for finally arrived.
The atmosphere was rocking, it was great to see people enjoying themselves once again.
I’ve never seen the venue as busy. As I arrived people were queuing around the corner and even more could be seen getting out of taxis.
People waited an entire year for the moment and it certainly delivered. From the queue outside to actually getting inside the venue people were smiling and having a good time.
It was such a surreal experience.
At first, I was nervous about visiting and being around others, but I felt safe despite no social distancing or mask-wearing.
Obviously Covid-19 is still a concern but it’s time that people enjoyed themselves.
We’ve been locked away for so long and made many sacrifices; we all need to get that little bit of freedom back into our lives. It’s a very significant step for me.