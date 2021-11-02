It is reported that on October 30 at around 2am, an 18-year-old woman was injected with a suspected syringe in a city centre club in Eyre Street. She became ill and was taken to hospital via ambulance. She has since been discharged.

Then, it is reported at around 4am yesterday morning (November 1) a 19-year-old woman was also injected with a suspected syringe at the same location. She was also taken to hospital by ambulance where she remains in a stable condition.

Officers also received a report at a second city centre club in Carver Street on October 30, when another 18-year-old woman was injected. This woman was also hospitalised, and she has since been discharged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the incidents took place in a club on Eyre Street in the city centre.

Independent investigations are underway into all three incidents and enquiries continue at pace to trace those involved.

Police are working closely with local pubs, bars and clubs to ensure security measures are in place to help prevent these crimes from happening.They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and report to police.

While police are not ruling anything out, police say that the evidence “so far does not suggest that these crimes have a sexual motivation”.

Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said: “Incidents of spiking are being reported across the whole country at the moment and I understand how worrying these reports may be to you here in South Yorkshire.

“Everyone should be able to enjoy our night-time economy without the fear of being harmed.

“Please know that we are thoroughly investigating each and every incident reported to us. Please continue to report to us if you think you have been spiked or if you notice any suspicious behaviour while you are out – we are here 24/7 to listen to you and support you. With your information, we can build up a picture of what’s happening and where, to trace those responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you have been spiked, it is not your fault in any way and it is nothing you should feel ashamed of. The blame lies solely with those committing this type of crime.

“I’m now addressing those people: if you are responsible for these incidents, it is not a joke. It is not a bit of fun. Consider the results of your careless and cruel actions: you are endangering the lives of innocent people who just want to go out and have fun with their friends. You are putting them at risk of serious illness, injury or assault.

“You are committing a serious crime, which could result in you being put behind bars for more than ten years.”

DCI Wood added: “Patrols have been stepped up to provide reassurance to people enjoying a night out. If you see our officers, please do speak to them - they are there to help and support you.”