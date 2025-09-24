Worried detectives fear a man charged with the murder of 23-year-old Hamza Mohammed in Sheffield last year may have fled abroad.

Detectives investigating the suspected murder are now urgently appealing for the public’s help to locate the man charged in connection with the fatal attack

South Yorkshire Police today issued an appeal to find Danyal Iqbal, aged 21, previously of Popple Street, Page Hall, Sheffield, after he was charged with Hamza Mohammed’s murder.

The 21 year-old failed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 15 September.

Danyal Iqbal, 21 is wanted for suspected murder. | SYP/ NW

Hamza was found with a serious head injury on the afternoon of Saturday, June 8 2024, following reports of a violent assault at a takeaway on Staniforth Road in Darnall.

He was rushed to hospital but sadly died two days later, on the evening of Monday, June 10.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, the senior investigating officer leading the inquiry, said: “We believe Iqbal may have travelled overseas shortly after the incident”, and we now need the public’s help to find him and bring him to trial.

“He has been charged with murder in his absence and failed to attend court for his first appearance last week.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate Iqbal and I would urge anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact us immediately. No matter how small or insignificant the information may seem, this could be the missing piece that we need to bring him before the courts.”

Police have urged anyone who sees Iqbal to call 999 immediately.

Those with information about his whereabouts, past movements, or possible locations can report it by calling 101, quoting incident number 609 of 8 June 2024.

Information can also be provided online at https://orlo.uk/JvR9g or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at https://orlo.uk/A56bQ or via their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111.

Iqbal was listed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where the case was expected to be sent to Sheffield Crown Court for further proceedings.

Following Hamza’s death back in 2024, Police confirmed that they were called to the scene at 4.36pm on 8 June by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, following reports of a serious assault on Staniforth Road.

In the aftermath, tributes poured in online from friends, family, and members of the local community.

One person wrote: “Rest in peace Hamza. I remember how cheery he was back in school and would make people laugh.”

Another added: “Rest in peace Hamza, you always had a smile in the youth club days, which were not that long ago. I was in shock when I read this. Sending my thoughts and love to your family.”