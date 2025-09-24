A Rotherham man is wanted in connection with robbery, theft, and fraud offences.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Holland, 28, is wanted in connection with 10 reports of theft from Home Bargains in Parkgate between 16 May and 20 September, and one at Morrisons in Swinton on 29 August.

Police have now put put an appeal to find him.

Jack Holland, 28 | SYP

He also accused of robbing a shop on The Bridleway in Rotherham on 30 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the 28-year old is wanted in connection with a report of fraud relating to an incident on 26 June.

Holland is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 5ins tall, with short brown hair and facial stubble.

He also has a tattoo of a woman’s name on his neck.

Police said in a statement: “Holland is believed to be in Rotherham and has links to Parkgate and Rawmarsh. Officers believe that Holland knows he is wanted and that he is actively evading police.

“If you see Holland, please do not approach him but instead call 999. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can also be reached via online live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1044 of 30 August 2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the police online portal here: https://orlo.uk/oviyh

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted for those wishing to stay anonymous.