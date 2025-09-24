A man was punched by an attacker who then tried to stab him outside a popular Sheffield cafe, police have been told.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal following the alleged attempted stabbing, outside a café at Spital Hill, near Burngreave

Officers say the incident was reported on Saturday September 6 at 6.05pm as an altercation between two men outside Jerusalem Café.

During the altercation, it is alleged that one man assaulted another by punching him and attempting to stab him.

Fortunately, the man failed to stab the other man.

He dropped the knife before running from the scene.

Police said in a statement: “ We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection to an attempted stabbing in Sheffield.”

Officers carrying out enquiries have now released a CCTV image of a man described as aged between 20-30 years old.

He is said to be around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, with short black hair.

He also has a distinctive stencil tattoo on his left hand.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the individual involved, or who has any information that could assist with the investigation, to come forward.

Members of the public can get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 771 of 9 September 2025

Information an also be reported online: http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../contac.../contact-us.