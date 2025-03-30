Haslam Crescent: Update on XL Bully dog man allegedly said he would set on armed officers in Sheffield siege
A 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday after allegedly holding a woman against her will overnight at a flat in Haslam Crescent.
Armed officers negotiated with the man for hours through a two-storey home’s upstairs window.
During the incident, it was reported the man threatened to set an XL Bully dog in the house against officers, leading to firearm officers being sent to the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that no officers were injured in the incident, and the XL Bully is now “with a family member of the man.”
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and common assault at 02:25am on Friday morning.
The Star has asked SYP for an update on if the man was charged with any offences.