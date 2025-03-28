Haslam Crescent: Firearm cops & chopper deployed after man held woman against will in Sheffield siege

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:15 BST
A 38-year-old man is in custody this afternoon, following an incident said to have unfolded at a Sheffield home in which a man allegedly held a woman against her will before threatening to use his XL Bully “as a weapon” against officers sent to the scene.

Firearm officers and a police helicopter were sent out to the incident, which began at a property on Haslam Crescent in Lowedges last night (Thursday, March 27, 2025) and ended in the early hours of this morning following negotiations carried out at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 7.29pm on Thursday 27 March, we were called to a disturbance at Haslam Crescent, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 38-year-old man was holding a woman against her will at the address and that he had made threats against her.

“Officers attended and the woman was able to leave the address shortly after officers arrived.

“It is further reported that the man at the address made threats to use his XL Bully dog as a weapon against officers.

“Specially trained firearms officers were deployed to the address due to concerns for safety posed by the XL Bully to unarmed officers at the scene. Officers were also supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

“Officers negotiated with the man to safely resolve the situation, and he was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and common assault at 2.25am on Friday.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact the force on 101.

