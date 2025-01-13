Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly-released figures have revealed the current number of empty cells at HMP Doncaster - Yorkshire’s largest prison - as those convicted over the Rotherham riots continue to come through Sheffield Crown Court at an accelerated rate.

The figures from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) show that there were just six available places from HMP Doncaster’s operational capacity of 1,145 at the time of the most recent assessment on December 30, 2024.

This compares with 17 available places at the prison at the time of the previous data release on November 25, 2024, when HMP Doncaster was said to have a total of 1,165 places.

The new figures show the number of available prison cells at HMP Doncaster is back to a level similar to the capacity levels prior to when the Government introduced an early-release scheme, through which 3,112 inmates have been freed after serving 40 per cent of their sentence. Those freed would otherwise have been eligible for release at the halfway point of their sentences.

Prior to the introduction of the scheme, in July and August 2024, there were only nine and three available spaces at HMP Doncaster, respectively, MoJ figures have shown.

Government documents state that a total of 1,223 prisoners were released on October 22, 2024, following on from the first tranche of releases on September 10, 2024 when 1,889 inmates were freed.

The scheme’s introduction came after a warning from Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood that ‘our prisons are on the point of collapse’ - as the inmate population across the prison estate continued to grow at a rate of 4,500 per year, faster than successive governments had built new cells.

The scheme also follows the accelerated prosecution of those involved in the summer riots, following which hundreds of people have been charged.

The widespread violent disorder at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, 2024 was among this summer’s riots, all of which took place after misinformation was disseminated in the wake of a fatal stabbing in Southport that claimed the lives of three young girls.

HMP Doncaster - which is the closest prison to Sheffield Crown Court - had just three of its 1,165 spaces available in the weeks following the riots, figures taken on August 30, 2024 showed.

On July 26, 2024 - just nine days before the riots - HMP Doncaster only had eight available places across its prison estate.

Analysis from Press Assocation shows that a total of 78 rioters have been sentenced so far, 10 of which are juveniles who have been sentenced in youth courts.

The vast majority of adult defendants sentenced have received immediate custodial sentences.

Statements submitted to Sheffield Crown Court have revealed how 22 staff members present at the time of the disorder feared they would die, and felt it necessary to barricade themselves inside a kitchen.

Following the riots, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the ‘utterly appalling’ behaviour of those involved, and said South Yorkshire Police ‘have full government support for the strongest action against those responsible’.

At the time the early release scheme came into force, the Government said it will not apply to those convicted of sex offences, terrorism, domestic abuse or some violent offences.