Police issue advice for England supporters ahead of showdown against Ukraine

According to the police, historically, England’s involvement in these tournaments has seen an increase in alcohol-related incidents and, ultimately, disorder and domestic abuse.

In a statement, the police said: “We know things have been very different for everybody over the last 18 months, and people want to go out and enjoy events such as this.

"We do not want to stop this but are asking people to take responsibility for their own actions and think about their behaviour after drinking.”

TOPSHOT - England supporters celebrate their win in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29, 2021. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Superintendent Paul McCurry who is overseeing the operation for the Euro’s said: “We know how much this match will mean to people and we join them in getting behind our England players, and cheering them on.

“However, there is more of a serious side and we tend to see a rise in alcohol-related incidents, disorder and domestic abuse, as well as an increased demand on our 101 system.

“We are expecting Saturday to be busy before the game as well as after the game, and have additional resources to help with the demand. We will be providing visibility in the town centres and around licenced premises to prevent disorder before and after the game.

“Remember licenced premises have reduced capacity and most of them will require you to book before attending, ensure you follow all the guidelines set out by venues to remain covid safe.

“We don’t want to spoil anybody’s fun, please enjoy the game, but know we will not tolerate criminal behaviour and will be on hand if we are needed. Help us to help you stay safe by drinking responsibly and being aware of your actions.

“I’m sure we join you all in wishing England all the best for Saturday! Whether you are watching it in the pub, or at home have fun, enjoy the game and stay safe!”