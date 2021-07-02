Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder visits brave teen battling cancer for third time

Wilder, who managed United from 2016 until just before the end of last season, visited 16-year-old Harrison Walch at his home in Aston today as a special surprise organised by a mutual friend.

Brave Harrison, from Aston, is fighting cancer for a third time.

The Aston Academy student was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in April 2019 and has undergone gruelling treatment including chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder visited Harrison in his man cave

He spent the morning playing pool with Wilder – and his mum, Nickie, said the visit ‘absolutely made his day’.

She added: “Such a lovely surprise for H this morning... and yes, Harrison beat Wilder 2 - 1!”

The meeting took place in Harrison’s man cave, which was built for him last year for him when friends, family and the wider Aston community rallied together to raise funds for a space for the teenager to be able to meet his friends.

Tradesmen and volunteers worked for free before and after their day jobs to build the den.

Chris Wilder enjoyed spending time with brave Harrison, who is battling cancer for a third time

Because of his low immunity, Harrison is at risk of infection, so the man cave provides a safer environment to meet pals in.

War hero Ben Parkinson recently sent Harrison a signed copy of his book ‘Losing the battle, Winning the war’.

The former soldier, from Doncaster, the most injured serviceman to survive the war in Afghanistan, wrote: “Keep going, you can get through this!”

Chris Wilder and Harrison played pool during his surprise visit today

Chris Wilder made a surprise visit to Aston earlier today to spend time with Harrison after the teenager was diagnosed with cancer for a third time