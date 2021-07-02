Sheffield areas where Covid infections rose in the third week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 54 out of 70 in the city still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period covering the third week in June.

Sheffield City Council recorded 806 cases in the seven days to 25 June, a rate of 137 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.

1. Bents Green Bents Green has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 475% from 41.6 to 239.1 per 100,000. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Totley & Bradway Totley and Bradway has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 401%, from 39.2 to 196.2 per 100,000. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Park Hill & Wybourne Park Hill & Wybourn has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 350%, from 44.2 to 199.1 per 100,000. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. 4 meersbrook.jpg Meersbrook has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 286%, from 78 to 286. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo