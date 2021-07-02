Protesters gather at South Yorkshire MP's office demanding he condemn Matt Hancock's alleged affair

Jamie Turner, who could not visit his stepfather in hospital before his death in May, began the petition to call on Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford to condemn the health secretary’s actions.

He gathered signatures today (July 2) outside Mr Stafford’s constituency office on Laughton Road, with a three-metre high letter, a smaller version of which wa delivered to Stafford’s office.

The letter stated: “Whilst thousands of people lay dying, scared and alone, whilst thousands of families wept, unable to say goodbye to their parents and grandparents, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, the Tory Health Secretary, Matt Hancock enriched his friends and fondled his mistress.

Protesters outside the MP's office.

“By remaining silent it is clear that you find it acceptable for us to haveone rule for the government and another for the people.”

“We want someone who is actually going to defend us,” Mr Turner told the local democracy reporting service, “Not just sit down hoping for a cushty job.

“He is supposed to be our representative and he’s not representing us. That’s the big issue I’ve got.”

Health Secretary Hancock stepped down from his role after his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo was revealed.

Footage emerged of Hancock in a compromising position with his aide, whilst the country was in lockdown in May 2020.

Mr Turner added that his stepfather Brian Turner was in hospital for the last few weeks of his life with pneumonia, and only his mum was allowed to visit – pointing out the hypocrisy of Hancock’s actions.

“My daughter – his granddaughter, was crying her eyes out, saying she wants to see granddad for the last time.”

“We want you [Stafford] standing up for our rights.

“The response I am hoping for is for him to come out and say this is wrong. Matt Hancock should not have done that.”

Alexander Stafford has been contacted for comment.