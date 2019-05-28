Police investigation continues after stabbing at Sheffield nightclub
A police investigation into a stabbing at a Sheffield nightclub is continuing this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 28 May, 2019, 12:10
Emergency services were called to Queens Road, Sheffield, just before 2.40am yesterday following reports of a stabbing and disorder.
A 29-year-old man was knifed in his stomach when violence flared at Hex.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
His attacker then struck a 21-year-old woman with his car as he attempted to flee the scene.
The collision took place in the car park of the nearby Grosvenor Casino.
A 29-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody last night.
More to follow.