Police investigation continues after stabbing at Sheffield nightclub

A police investigation into a stabbing at a Sheffield nightclub is continuing this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 28 May, 2019, 12:10

Emergency services were called to Queens Road, Sheffield, just before 2.40am yesterday following reports of a stabbing and disorder.

A police investigation is under way into a stabbing at Hex nightclub in Sheffield

A 29-year-old man was knifed in his stomach when violence flared at Hex.

His attacker then struck a 21-year-old woman with his car as he attempted to flee the scene.

The collision took place in the car park of the nearby Grosvenor Casino.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody last night.

More to follow.