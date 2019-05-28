Motorists warned to expect delays after collision closes major road in South Yorkshire
Motorists have been warned to expect delays this morning following a collision on a major South Yorkshire road.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 28 May, 2019, 08:11
Both lanes of the northbound stretch of the A1 at junction 38, between Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar, near Doncaster, are blocked following a smash this morning.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Two motorists have been taken to hospital.
No other details have yet been provided.
More to follow.