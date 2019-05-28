Motorists warned to expect delays after collision closes major road in South Yorkshire

Motorists have been warned to expect delays this morning following a collision on a major South Yorkshire road.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 28 May, 2019, 08:11

Both lanes of the northbound stretch of the A1 at junction 38, between Redhouse to Barnsdale Bar, near Doncaster, are blocked following a smash this morning.

CRIME: Police probe into fight involving two woman at Sheffield primary school

Emergency services are dealing with a collision on the A1, near Doncaster, this morning

Emergency services are at the scene.

LATEST: Sheffield mum due in court again accused of killing two children

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Two motorists have been taken to hospital.

No other details have yet been provided.

Read More

Read More
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Sheffield casino stabbing

More to follow.