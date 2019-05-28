Police probe into fight involving two woman at Sheffield primary school
A police probe is under way into a fight involving two woman at a Sheffield primary school.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 28 May, 2019, 07:46
Violence flared at Stradbroke Primary School, Richmond Road, Richmond, on Friday, May 24 as parents and carers gathered in the school grounds as they waited for their children to finish lessons.
Two woman, aged 18 and 28, were involved in the incident in the school grounds.
Read More
Read MoreDevastated relative describes heartache over losing ‘two beautiful boys’ in Shiregreen
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The 28-year-old woman suffered minor facial injuries during the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said ‘enquiries are ongoing’.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 563 of May 23.