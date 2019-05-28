Police probe into fight involving two woman at Sheffield primary school

A police probe is under way into a fight involving two woman at a Sheffield primary school.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 28 May, 2019, 07:46

Violence flared at Stradbroke Primary School, Richmond Road, Richmond, on Friday, May 24 as parents and carers gathered in the school grounds as they waited for their children to finish lessons.

CRIME: Sheffield mum due in court again accused of killing two children

Stradbroke Primary School

Two woman, aged 18 and 28, were involved in the incident in the school grounds.

Read More

Read More
Devastated relative describes heartache over losing ‘two beautiful boys’ in Shiregreen

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The 28-year-old woman suffered minor facial injuries during the incident.

POLICE: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Sheffield casino stabbing

South Yorkshire Police said ‘enquiries are ongoing’.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 563 of May 23.