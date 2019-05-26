Devastated relative describes heartache over losing ‘two beautiful boys’ in Shiregreen

Six children were taken to hospital following a major incident in Gregg House Road on Friday at 7.30am.

Floral tributes.

Among them were two boys, aged 14 and 13, who sadly died. Four other children, aged 11, 10, three and seven-months-old, have now been released from hospital.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have both been charged with two counts of murder each. The woman has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

A relative of the children described the youngsters as “happy and smart” and told how the family has lost “two beautiful boys.”

Forensics officers at a property. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

She said everyone is “very upset and can’t get our heads around what has happened” and added: “It has been a massive shock to us all as well as the community. We are also grateful for all the support off the community.”

She urged people to light two candles tonight at 6pm in memory of the two boys who died.

The man and woman charged in connection with the incident are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The two cannot be named for legal reasons and South Yorkshrie Police warned that anyone who chooses to name them could be charged with contempt of court.

Post mortem examinations to establish how the boys came about their deaths were expected to take place on Friday.

The results have not been released publicly yet.

Police are yet to release specific details about the circumstances of the incident.

They said officers responded to ‘reports of concerns for safety at a property’ and later revealed the children had been ‘rescued’.

Officers remained at the scene over this weekend as their investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.