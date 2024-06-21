Joddielea: Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing teen with links to Gleadless in Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
16-year-old Joddielea was last seen in the Brierley area of Barnsley at 9.45pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
Appealing for the public’s help to find her, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Joddielea is described as white with a tanned complexion, 5ft 5ins tall, and of a slim build.
“She has shoulder length dark brown hair, hazel eyes, a tongue piercing, and a distinctive rose stem tattoo on her inner left forearm with the word 'mum' as part of it.
“Joddielea is known to frequent the Gleadless area of Sheffield.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joddielea’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online reporting portal or by calling 101.
You can access their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Please quote incident number 972 of June 19, 2024 when you get in touch.