Police have mounted a search to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Barnsley, as they grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.

16-year-old Joddielea was last seen in the Brierley area of Barnsley at 9.45pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Appealing for the public’s help to find her, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Joddielea is described as white with a tanned complexion, 5ft 5ins tall, and of a slim build.

Joddielea, who is known to frequent the Gleadless area of Sheffield, is described as white with a tanned complexion, 5ft 5ins tall, and of a slim build. She has shoulder length dark brown hair, hazel eyes, a tongue piercing, and a distinctive rose stem tattoo on her inner left forearm with the word 'mum' as part of it | Adobe/Submit

“She has shoulder length dark brown hair, hazel eyes, a tongue piercing, and a distinctive rose stem tattoo on her inner left forearm with the word 'mum' as part of it.

“Joddielea is known to frequent the Gleadless area of Sheffield.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joddielea’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”

Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police via their online reporting portal or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/