Parson Cross: Boy, 6, suffers 'life-altering injuries' after collision involving electric bike in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall
Published 20th Jun 2024, 12:58 BST
A rider of an electric bike is being urged to come forward after being involved in a collision with a six-year-old boy, which left him with injuries described as ‘life-threatening or life-altering’.

The collision is alleged to have taken place on a footpath on Lindsay Avenue, Parson Cross, shortly before 10pm on Saturday, June 15, 2024

Launching a direct appeal to the rider of the bike today (Thursday, June 20, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: ”We were called to Lindsay Avenue to reports of an electric mountain bike colliding with a young child and on a footpath.

The collision is alleged to have taken place on a footpath on Lindsay Avenue, Parson Cross shortly before 10pm on Saturday, June 15, 2024 | Adobe/Google

“A six-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be life-threatening or life-altering and has since been discharged.

“It is reported that the rider of the electric mountain bike initially stopped at the scene but left without providing any details.

“We are appealing directly to the rider to come forward and assist officers with their investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time and has any information or footage which could assist officers with their investigation can contact the force online or via 101.

You can contact South Yorkshire Police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Please quote incident number 1070 of June 15, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

CCTV, video and dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected]

