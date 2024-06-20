Jerry Scothern: Sheffield dealer snared after setting up deals to sell Class A drugs worth tens of thousands
27-year-old Jerry Scothern, of Longley Close, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for conspiring to supply cocaine.
Two other offences - conspiracy to supply a heroin and cannabis - were orderd to remain on file.
Speaking after Scothern was jailed, Detective Constable James McNab said: “This was a great result secured by our hard working officers who were able to bring Scothern to justice.
“Those involved in the illegal trade of drugs bring all sorts of violent crime to communities, and we will continue to disrupt operations like Scothern’s.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the investigation was launched when the force was provided with valuable information by their partners at Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit in 2020, stating that an organised crime group in Sheffield was communicating using an encrypted messaging system.
The spokesperson added: “Scothern had sent a series of messages in which he set up deals involving the sale of large quantities of cocaine and other drugs, worth tens of thousands of pounds.
“An investigation was launched and officers carried out a search warrant at Scothern’s address on 6 October 2021, where they arrested him.
“Several items were seized following a search of the address.”
Officers determined that Scothern had conspired to supply quantities of cocaine, and he pleaded guilty to the charge at Sheffield Crown Court on April 2, 2024.
Scothern is scheduled to attend Sheffield Crown Court to answer an Application under the Proceeds of Crime Act on November 29, 2024.