Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield dealer is beginning a prison sentence, after his attempts to set up deals to sell tens of thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs were uncovered during a police raid.

27-year-old Jerry Scothern, of Longley Close, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for conspiring to supply cocaine.

Two other offences - conspiracy to supply a heroin and cannabis - were orderd to remain on file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27-year-old Jerry Scothern was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 for a number of offences including conspiring to supply cocaine | Adobe/SYP

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Scothern was jailed, Detective Constable James McNab said: “This was a great result secured by our hard working officers who were able to bring Scothern to justice.

“Those involved in the illegal trade of drugs bring all sorts of violent crime to communities, and we will continue to disrupt operations like Scothern’s.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the investigation was launched when the force was provided with valuable information by their partners at Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit in 2020, stating that an organised crime group in Sheffield was communicating using an encrypted messaging system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Scothern had sent a series of messages in which he set up deals involving the sale of large quantities of cocaine and other drugs, worth tens of thousands of pounds.

“An investigation was launched and officers carried out a search warrant at Scothern’s address on 6 October 2021, where they arrested him.

Officers determined that Scothern had conspired to supply quantities of cocaine, and he pleaded guilty to the charge at Sheffield Crown Court on April 2, 2024 | SYP

“Several items were seized following a search of the address.”

Officers determined that Scothern had conspired to supply quantities of cocaine, and he pleaded guilty to the charge at Sheffield Crown Court on April 2, 2024.