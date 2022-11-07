The Star reported last week how a bus in Batemoor Road was forced to stop on its route after teenage yobs threw explosives through its window. Bus operator First South Yorkshire has now confirmed the shocking incident was not the only one of its kind it dealt with in the run up to Bonfire Night, with several buses across the city being targeted. To date, no one has been hurt.

Yobs were active across Sheffield at the weekend, with mobile phone footage taken in Darnall on Bonfire Night showing fireworks being deliberately thrown at police officers. There were 150 firework-related incidents in South Yorkshire in the run up to Bonfire Night.

South Yorkshire Police says it has been working with bus operators to identify those responsible for attacking buses. Rob Hughes, Operations Director at First South Yorkshire, said: “Throughout the last week we have experienced several incidents across the city involving fireworks being thrown at buses, thankfully no injuries have been sustained to any of our passengers or drivers but this mindless activity is very concerning. We are working closely with the police to try and identify and apprehend the people involved.

Fireworks being thrown at a car in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police have issued a safety warning after being called to 150 incidents in the past week

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused if/when buses need to be diverted away from their normal routes, but the safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers is our priority at all times.”

South Yorkshire Police says an increase in firework related incidents happens every year around Bonfire Night, but the recent spate of explosives launched at vehicles and in the street is “totally unacceptable”. Officers are working to identify those involved in recent offences, and they have been carrying out test purchase operations to find out if any stores in Sheffield are selling fireworks to minors.

Chief Inspector Lee Carlson, who is leading the force’s Dark Nights operation to curb offences around Bonfire Night, said: “We know the majority of people want to enjoy this time of year and are not out to cause issues. There are a small minority of people that are intent on causing trouble and don’t seem to understand how serious it is to let off fireworks in a public place. Not only is it illegal but really dangerous not just to them but to innocent people that could be passing by.”

“As part of the Dark Nights operation we are conducting extra patrols in key areas and have linked in with the local Neighbourhood Police Teams (NPT’s) and council to identify those responsible. Specifically in the Batemoor area the NPT have been conducting extra patrols in the area and stopping and talking to young people. They have also been conducting test purchasing operations to stop fireworks being sold to under 18s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident says a group of teenagers brought a Sheffield bus to a halt last week by throwing fireworks through its open window as it travelled down Batemoor Road. Images by 'Jim B'.