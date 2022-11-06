Mobile phone footage captured in Darnall shows yobs wreaking havoc in the city suburb on Bonfire Night. In one scene, fireworks are captured being deliberately fired at police officers while insults are hurled.

The footage is believed to have been captured in the Staniforth Road area, where some fires were also deliberately lit to prevent vehicles from using the normally busy street.

Sheffield councillor Shaffaq Mohammed has shared video footage of a burning car set on fire on Norborough Road, Tinsley, on fire by yobs.

A car was set on fire in Tinsley last night

He tweeted: “While most people will enjoy Bonfire Night, there is always a small minority that use tonight for unacceptable destruction of property.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, thank you for your continued services tonight. Feel so sorry for the owner of this car.”

Posting on Facebook, Caron Feetham said: “I’d leave them to get on with it set fire to themselves, and when they want an ambulance refuse to send one. It’s the same on there all the time, it’s a no go area for anyone that doesn’t live round there.”

Julie Bond added: “I live at Darnall and it’s the same every year, like a war zone. They’ve been setting fireworks off for weeks now and it will go on till the firework shops close again till next year. They all want closing down for good.”

Firefighters dealt with a car fire in Tinsley on Bonfire Night