The incident at around 3.55pm on Sunday, October 30 brought the No 75 First South Yorkshire double decker to a halt as it was travelling down Batemoor Road.

A resident from a nearby house told The Star how the “gang of youths” threw a number of lit fireworks through the vehicle’s windows. None of its passengers were reportedly injured.

One resident told The Star: “I was at home when I heard a small explosion. At first I thought it was an egg thrown at the house for Halloween so I came outside. There was a group of five or six lads sitting at the bus stop. I think they had thrown a small banger.

A resident says a group of teenagers brought a Sheffield bus to a halt today by throwing fireworks through its open window as it travelled down Batemoor Road. Images by 'Jim B'.

“I went back inside, but when the bus came along I heard another explosion.

“I came out and learned they had thrown a firework through the window. The driver had to stop the vehicle to let the smoke out. There was an elderly man on the bus who was right by where the explosion went off. It’s lucky he didn’t have a heart attack.

“These teenagers are just getting bolder and bolder. I’ve heard of other incidents in the past week of fireworks thrown at people. Sooner or later it’s going to get someone killed and it’s just entertainment for them. I’m absolutely fed up as a resident.”

In a statement yesterday, Bus company First South Yorkshire said: “Due vandalism against our services on Batemoor Road, services will not be serving the Batemoor loop until end of service.

“Services will instead turn around at the roundabout before resuming normal route directly back up Dyche Lane.”