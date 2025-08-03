Figures from Police UK have shown the number of offences which were reported between June 2024 and May 2025, in each of 70 neighbourhoods that the city has been divided up into.
The figures were analysed by experts to determine which areas of the city have the highest crime rates per 1,000 people.
Sheffield, which ranked below the other big English cities in the data, including Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle and Nottingham, saw 117.9 crimes per 1,000 residents, or 66,602 in total, between June 2024 and March 2025.
The national figure for England as a whole was 92.5 crimes per 1,000 residents, and 5,281,783 in total
Take a look through our picture gallery to see Sheffield’s 24 ‘most dangerous areas’ for crime, according to the figures.
They have been ranked by the number of crimes per 1,000 people in each neighbourhood.
Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and do not refer to any specific incidents.
