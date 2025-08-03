Sheffield's most dangerous neighbourhoods revealed as new figures show city's worst crime troublespots

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 06:02 BST

The 24 worst neighbourhoods in Sheffield for crime have been revealed.

Figures from Police UK have shown the number of offences which were reported between June 2024 and May 2025, in each of 70 neighbourhoods that the city has been divided up into.

The figures were analysed by experts to determine which areas of the city have the highest crime rates per 1,000 people.

Sheffield, which ranked below the other big English cities in the data, including Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle and Nottingham, saw 117.9 crimes per 1,000 residents, or 66,602 in total, between June 2024 and March 2025.

The national figure for England as a whole was 92.5 crimes per 1,000 residents, and 5,281,783 in total

Take a look through our picture gallery to see Sheffield’s 24 ‘most dangerous areas’ for crime, according to the figures.

They have been ranked by the number of crimes per 1,000 people in each neighbourhood.

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and do not refer to any specific incidents.

Figures have revealed the most dangerous parts of Sheffield for crime, with the 24 most dangerous areas shown in the gallery below.

1. Most dangerous

Figures have revealed the most dangerous parts of Sheffield for crime, with the 24 most dangerous areas shown in the gallery below.

Broomhill & Lower Crookesmoor saw the 24th most crime between June 2024 and May 2025, with 127.6 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal offences, as a rate per 1,000 residents. In total it saw 1,056 incidents.

2. Broomhill & Lower Crookesmoor - 24th

Broomhill & Lower Crookesmoor - 24th

Gleadless saw the 23rd most crime between June 2024 and May 2025, with 129.6 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal offences, as a rate per 1,000 residents. In total it saw 814 incidents. 

3. Gleadless - 23rd

Gleadless - 23rd

Westfield & Waterthorpe saw the 22nd most crime between June 2024 and May 2025, with 129.6 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal offences, as a rate per 1,000 residents. In total it saw 1,090 incidents.

4. Westfield & Waterthorpe - 22nd

Westfield & Waterthorpe - 22nd

