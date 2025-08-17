The figures show the parts of the city with the most break-ins per 1,000 households, and we have ranked them to show the worst neighbourhoods.

The average figure for the city as a whole is 15.9 break-ins per 1,000 households, with a total of 3,698 overall in the period covered by the figures, from Police UK, which is from June 2024 until May 2025.

Information available from Sheffield Council’s open data webpages shows figures for burglaries divided into 70 different neighbourhoods.

They are the most recent available.

If the number of break-ins per 1,000 households is equal in two areas. we used the total number of break-ins to separate them in the rankings.

The photos that we have used are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

To avoid becoming a victim of burglars, South Yorkshire Police recommend:

> Ensuring all doors are locked, even if you are inside your home. Burglars will be looking for open doors as an easy opportunity to slip in

> Ensuring any side gates or outer buildings, like sheds and garages, are locked and secure where possible

> Considering installing a home CCTV and monitor light system

> Installing a burglar alarm, and set it when you leave your home

> Fitting a steering wheel lock on your vehicles, even if they are parked on your driveway

> Ensuring any spare car keys are stored in a safe place, away from your front door

> If you are planning on leaving your home to take a holiday, ask a neighbour or friend to check on your property and keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour

Worst neighbourhoods for burglaries Our gallery shows the 21 worst Sheffield neighbourhoods for burglaries according to newly published figures

Batemoor & Jordanthorpe - 21st Batemoor & Jordanthorpe saw 17.7 burglaries per thousand households from June 2024 to May 2025, the 21st worst figure. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 54.

Littledale & Handsworth North - 20th Littledale & Handsworth North saw 17.7 burglaries per thousand households from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th worst figure. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 75.

Woodthorpe - 19th Woodthorpe saw 18.3 burglaries per thousand households from June 2024 to May 2025, the 19th worst figure. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 86.