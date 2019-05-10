Police officers who arrested a Sheffield man on suspicion of making threats to kill found a cannabis farm in his home.
Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team found around 200 plants at various stages of growth in the drug den overnight.
More to follow.