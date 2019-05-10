Police find cannabis farm while searching home of Sheffield man arrested for ‘threats to kill’

Police officers who arrested a Sheffield man on suspicion of making threats to kill found a cannabis farm in his home.

A cannabis farm was found by police officers searching a home in Sheffield overnight

Officers from the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team found around 200 plants at various stages of growth in the drug den overnight.

More to follow.