A Sheffield man wanted for questioning over a murder remains on the run - nearly 10 months after the killing.

Abdi Ali, who is also known as ‘Madman’, ‘Johnny’ and ‘Gulaid’, is wanted by Humberside Police over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was attacked in his home in Cleethorpes, on Tuesday, July 17.

Abdi Ali, from Sheffield, has not been seen for nearly 10 months

My Lyall is believed to have been attacked by a number of people using a range of weapons.

Ali is believed to hold vital information about the murder and a £5,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest.

The 28-year-old was born in Somalia but moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most of his life there until he moved to the east coast over the summer.

He has links to the Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield.

Despite repeated appeals for Ali to come forward he has not yet made contact with the police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Humberside Police on 101 and quote incident number 517 of July 17.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111