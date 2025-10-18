Cannabis operations with plants worth an estimated £210,000 have been dismantled during a series of raids carried out at Sheffield residential properties.

The raids were carried out by neighbourhood officers on Wednesday (October 15) as part of Operation Steel.

Three warrants took place in Bannerdale Road, The Spinney, and Ashland Road in the South West area of Sheffield, resulting in approximately 210 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £210,000 being seized.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis as a direct result of one of the warrants.

Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Amy Mellor said: "There is sadly a misconception that cannabis is a harmless drug, but this couldn't be further from the truth.

"We often find that cannabis setups have a direct link to the offending of organised criminal gangs who bring violence and sometimes terror to our streets.

"We won't stand for it in Sheffield and I hope Wednesday's day of action has given the public a snapshot of the work that goes in day-in, day-out in policing to disrupt and arrest harmful criminals.

"This kind of work would not be possible without your help.

"You can be our extra eyes and ears and I'd encourage you to report information to us as quickly as possible. Signs a property is being used to grow cannabis include a sickly smell, visitors at unusual hours and excessive condensation on windows."

Operation Steel is South Yorkshire Police’s dedicated day of policing activity which sees resources pooled from across Sheffield to enable teams to act on the intelligence gathering which takes place as part of day-to-day policing.

As part of the operation, a speeding van was also deployed throughout the day in areas such as Bochum Parkway and Hemper Lane with 141 offences recorded in total.

Ninety vehicle checks were made by officers and ten traffic offence reports were made. Another person was arrested for failing to appear in court while a third was recalled to prison.

To report information to police, visit their website or call 101.

If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You will not have to provide any details and no one will know you have contacted them.