Police officers in Sheffield investigating the theft of an elderly woman’s purse, which contained a photo of her late husband, said they are ‘disgusted’ at the offence.

The purse was stolen during a sneak-in burglary in Longley last night.

In a Facebook post, the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Police Team said officers were ‘disgusted’ at the theft.

The post reads: “Please check on your vulnerable neighbours whether they be old or young.

“Tonight (Monday) we have attended a sneak-in burglary in the Longley area where a purse has been stolen.

“Money is replaceable. What isn’t replaceable is the photograph from within that purse of her and her late husband, which she’s carried for a number of years.

“To the person who has stolen from this vulnerable lady - shame on you.”

