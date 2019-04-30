Have your say

A cash reward of £5,000 is still being offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted over a murder in Sheffield.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett last August want to speak to Ahmed Farrah over the death.

Ahmed Farrah is wanted over the murder of Kavan Brissett in Sheffield

They believe the 30-year-old, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, could hold vital information.

Kavan was stabbed in his chest in an attack in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Sheffield

He died in hospital four days later.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police released new CCTV footage of Farrah, which showed him arriving at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the night of the attack.

Farrah was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the Langsett Walk area, where Kavan was stabbed.

He returned to the hospital the following morning but has not been seen since.

Anyone who spots Farrah should call 999 immediately.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to pass on any other information on where he might be.

To speak to officers in the incident room call 01709 443507.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.