A suspect has been arrested over a machete attack in which a man’s hand was severed in Rotherham.

Detectives investigating the incident have not yet revealed any other details, including the suspect’s age, where he is from or what he was held on suspicion of, but he was quizzed over an horrific attack in which a man’s hand was severed with a machete earlier this month.

A man was attacked with a machete in East Bawtry Road, Whiston, Rotherham

The 25-year-old victim suffered a ‘life-changing arm injury' when he was ambushed by a gang of men after he pulled over in his car on East Bawtry Road, Whiston, at around 10.50pm on Sunday, April 7.

The driver stopped close to the junction with Lease Gate Road and was reportedly approached by a group of unknown men who got out of a dark blue coloured vehicle.

They attacked their victim and stole his white Mercedes Benz C220.

A surgeon re-attached the injured man’s hand during an emergency operation.

South Yorkshire Police said he has since been discharged from hospital and is undergoing rehabilitation.

In a new statement, the force said: “A man has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing.

“The victim has been discharged from hospital and is undergoing rehabilitation for his injuries.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 985 of April 7.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.