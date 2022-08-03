Officers executed a warrant at the address with a crime scene investigation team at around noon today.

Around 150 plants were discovered within six rooms at the property.

A £200,000 cannabis farm has been discovered in Sheffield as part of a huge police operation (SYP and Madison Burgess)

Police have been executing drug warrants all day across the city, as well as patrolling the streets with over 300 officers out in force.

Another focus of the operation was finding wanted criminals that officers have so far been unable to locate.

At least 10 warrants were executed, seventeen arrests had been made and two stolen vehicles had been seized by early afternoon.

In total over 300 cannabis plants were discovered, as well as class A drugs and cash.

Some dogs suspected of being mistreatead were also seized.

Chief Inspector Sarah Gilmore, who is in charge of the operation, said: “Operation Duxford is about providing some reassurance to our local communities, listening to what their concerns are, what issues they’re facing and getting police in Sheffield to tackle those problems.

“Today we’re going to be carrying out a lot of warrants around Sheffield, there’ll be a presence in your local neighbourhood and today is about you engaging with your local police force, coming to talk to us about your local concerns and then we’ll be hoping to make a number of arrests and carrying out warrants.”

Officers also raided some warehouses in Attercliffe this morning as part of the targeted operation.

The buildings were searched, and suspicious items seized after specialist officers cut their way in.

The force has also patrolling the outskirts of Sheffield city centre, near Broomhall, as part of a plan to help reduce burglaries. Officers visited shops, pubs and clubs looking at ways they can reduce the risk of being targeted by criminals.

Neighbourhood policing teams were involved in today’s operation, talking to local residents about local issues of concern and tackling the crimes that really matter to communities.