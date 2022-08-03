Sokol Shabani, aged 31 and of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 months, over the discovery of a cannabis factory in a former jewellers.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police raided the shop on Effingham Street in Rotherham town centre and found 300 Cannabis plants being grown in six rooms.

Officers arrested and charged Shabani and he was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

The drug den was discovered as part of Operation Grow, aimed at identifying and dismantling cannabis farms in Rotherham.

Since its launch in 2021, just under 100 warrants have been executed and 11,053 plants have been recovered with a £11 million pound street value.

Temporary Sergeant Matt Smith said: “Cannabis farms can significantly impact the quality of life of local residents and businesses, as well as often being linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people, who are forced to mind the farms on behalf of gangs.

“Those who are being exploited need our help. By working with our communities we are able to ensure victims are protected and those responsible are prosecuted.

“We continue to urge the public to report concerns to us, and look out for the signs a property is being used to grow drugs.